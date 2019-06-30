Jewett, Madelyn Machnick BRUNSWICK Madelyn Machnick Jewett, 89, died peacefully on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at the Albany Medical Center Hospital. Born and raised in Green Island, daughter of the late John and Dorothy Stebbins Machnick, she has resided in Brunswick since 1949. Madelyn had been employed as a real estate broker by various brokers and then established Madelyn Jewett Realty, which she ran for many years. As a horsewoman from a young age, she established a business of horseback riding in Green Island at the age of 12, owning 12 horses. She also entered her horses in horse shows and parades. She is the beloved mother of Sherry (Michael) Butler of Brunswick, Charles Jewett of Bennington, Vt. and Sally (Michael) Fisher of Wynantskill; grandmother of Mick (Danise) Butler, Kara Butler, Timothy (Curt) Jewett, Cassandra (Scott) Sacci, Jennifer (Matt) Shea, David Druckenmiller, Brian Druckenmiller, Jason (Sam) Druckenmiller and the late Ronald Jewett and Heather Druckenmiller; sister of Marion Muscatell of Tennessee and the late Dorothy Yearsley, Evelyn Oechsner, Lorraine Remillard, John Machnick and Michael Machnick. Madelyn is also survived by nine great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a service to celebrate Madelyn's life on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the McNulty Funeral Home, 147 Hudson Avenue, Green Island. Interment will follow in Elmwood Hill Cemetery in Troy. A calling hour will precede the services from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral Home. Please visit www.mcnultyfuneralhomegreenisland.com for more information or to sign the guest book.
Published in Albany Times Union on June 30, 2019