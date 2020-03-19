Kokenburg, Madge E. COLONIE Madge E. Kokenburg, 86 of Colonie, passed away at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital on March 16, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Beatrice (Carr) Larrow. Madge was born on April 18, 1933, in Brandon, Vt. She grew up in Hudson Falls, graduating from Hudson Falls High School. She married the late Roland Kokenburg on September 29, 1951. After Roland's discharge from the Navy, they went into their own trucking business. They moved to Plattsburgh in 1965 to continue raising their three sons. Madge briefly worked as a school bus driver. Upon completion of their son's school, Madge joined Roland on the road traveling coast to coast. After that they became involved rehabbing properties and rental business. Madge was a parishioner of Christ Our Light Catholic Church as well as a member of the geneology club, and the Silver Streakers in Colonie. She enjoyed history, geneology, and Bluegrass festivals. In addition to her parents and beloved husband, Madge was predeceased by her sons, Stephen and Michael; five brothers and two sisters. She is survived by her loving son Gene (Claire), Kokenburg; brother-in-law Ken Larrow, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A visitation will be held on Monday, March 23, from 10-11 a.m. with a service immediately following at New Comer Cremations and Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the , 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY, 12110 in memory of Madge.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 19, 2020