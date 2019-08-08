Madison "Madi" Jones

Guest Book
  • "our sincere condolences to madi and her family , a..."
    - Ann Travers
  • "MadiKat you will be greatly missed you were loved by all..."
    - Alan Degling
  • "Blessings to her beautiful and loving family. We lost one..."
    - M Darmetko
  • "Beautiful soul"
    - Kenz
  • "Offering our deepest sympathies during this time."
    - The Staff of Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home
Service Information
Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
2013 Broadway
Watervliet, NY
12189-2225
(518)-273-3223
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
2013 Broadway
Watervliet, NY 12189-2225
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
4:00 PM
Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
2013 Broadway
Watervliet, NY 12189-2225
Obituary
Jones, Madison "Madi" ALBANY Madison Jones of Watervliet, our beautiful and loving "Madi," passed away unexpectedly, in her home in Albany, on August 4, 2019. She was 21 years old. Her family invites relatives and friends to visit with them on Saturday, August 10, from 2 until 4 p.m. at the Parker Brothers Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet following which, a service to celebrate Madi's life will be held at 4 p.m. in the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of flowers, which Madi loved, or in any other way in which you wish to honor her life. Visit parkerbrosmemorial.com to leave a message for Madi's family and for driving directions to the funeral home.

Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 8, 2019
