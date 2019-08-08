Jones, Madison "Madi" ALBANY Madison Jones of Watervliet, our beautiful and loving "Madi," passed away unexpectedly, in her home in Albany, on August 4, 2019. She was 21 years old. Her family invites relatives and friends to visit with them on Saturday, August 10, from 2 until 4 p.m. at the Parker Brothers Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet following which, a service to celebrate Madi's life will be held at 4 p.m. in the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of flowers, which Madi loved, or in any other way in which you wish to honor her life. Visit parkerbrosmemorial.com to leave a message for Madi's family and for driving directions to the funeral home.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 8, 2019