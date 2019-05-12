Burgess, Mae NISKAYUNA Mae went into the arms of the Lord at Home of the Good Shepherd in Moreau on Friday, May 10, 2019. She was a longtime resident of Niskayuna, NY. Mae was born in Olyphant, Pa. on May 2, 1933. She graduated from Olyphant High School in 1950, Keystone Junior College in 1952 and Penn State University in 1954. She earned her degree in mathematics. She started her career as an engineering assistant at General Electric in Schenectady. That is where she met her beloved husband James F. Burgess. They married in 1956 and had four sons. She retired from Niskayuna Central Schools, where she worked as a computer operator for the business office. Mae loved to play cards, especially bridge. In retirement, you could find her playing bridge four or fivedays a week with her husband, Jim. Mae loved to sing. She sang for many years in the St. Kateri Tekawitha choir and the Choraliers of Schenectady. She also was an avid volunteer. Mae was an active member of the Schenectady League of Women's voters. She volunteered as an usher at SPAC for over 30 years. She was also a longtime member of the St. Claire's Hospital Auxiliary. She was very proud of her volunteer efforts in the hospital pharmacy. Mae is predeceased by her parents, Nestor Chylak and Nellie (Shipske) Chylak; her siblings, Nestor Chylak Jr., Joseph Chylak, Eugene Chylak and Juel Dudrich; her husband, James F. Burgess; and son, James F.Burgess Jr. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Charlotte Burgess; sons, Robert (Karen) Burgess, Stephen (Reba) Burgess and David (Carol) Burgess. Also, her eight adored grandchildren, Josiah, Daniel, John, Hannah, Christopher, Josh, Adam and Evan. The family is grateful to the staff from the Home of the Good Shepherd, Moreau, for their amazing care and compassion. Family and friends are cordially invited to the Daly Funeral Home at 242 McClelland St in Schenectady on Monday, May 13 from 4 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the St. Kateri Tekawitha Union St. Church on Tuesday, May 14, at 9 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Home of the Good Shepard Activities Department, 198 Bluebird Road. Moreau, NY 12803. Published in Albany Times Union on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary