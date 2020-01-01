Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mae Olsen. View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 181 Troy Schenectady Road Watervliet , NY 12189 (518)-272-2824 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM New Comer Cremations & Funerals 181 Troy Schenectady Road Watervliet , NY 12189 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM New Comer Cremations & Funerals 181 Troy Schenectady Road Watervliet , NY 12189 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Olsen, Mae COLONIE Mae Olsen, loving wife and mother, jovial grandmother and doting great-grandmother passed away after a brief illness on Saturday, December 28, 2019, surrounded by her faithful and devoted family. Mae was born in Stuyvesant, N.Y. on February 18, 1936, to Emma Regina (Murphy) Cleary and William Francis Cleary. Mae was the 14th of 15 Cleary children and always loved to tell stories of their upbringing, which was short on material things but rich in love and laughter. Mae married John W. Olsen, in St. Patrick's Church, Albany, on August 20, 1955, beginning what would be a loving and busy 64 year marriage filled with lots of children, family, friends, food, parties and love! In addition to raising five children in the town of Colonie, Mae was employed at various local businesses, such as Honikel's Pharmacy, The Century House and CHP, but her favorite was Emma Cleary's, where she worked alongside her daughter, Karen. Mae was a favorite at Emma Cleary's, where she was likely to be seen joking with customers and putting on a one-woman show for all of her regulars. Mae loved to entertain and laugh, especially with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a fan of Jerry Lewis movies, loved a funny story and was a frequent hostess of card parties and family gatherings. In addition to her loving husband, John, Mae is survived by her children, John (Ginger) Olsen, Dallas, Texas; Bruce (Sandra) Olsen, Glenmont, N.Y.; James (Robin) Olsen,Slingerlands; Karen (Charles) Sullivan, Latham; Mark (Patricia) Olsen, Latham; as well as 14 grandchildren, Jillian, Shannon, Adam, Charles, Daniel, Jarrod, Christopher, Jonathan, Sara, Megan, Rebecca, Andrew, Alexandra, and Benjamin; as well as 15 great-grandchildren. Mae is survived by her siblings, Arlene Smith , John (Roberta) Cleary, James (Charlotte) Cleary, and Donald (Shirlee) Cleary. Mae is also survived by her inlaws, Robert (Carol) Olsen and Delores (Gene) Messercola. Mae is predeceased by her beloved mother, Emma; her father, William; her brothers Joseph, William and Kenneth; and her sisters Betty, Mary, Nora, Frances, Virginia, Evelyn, and Rita. Family was always the most important thing to Mae and her family was always aware of her love for them. A special thanks to Mae and John's neighbors, Janek and Kelly Chrzanowski, who always lent a helping hand and epitomized what a true neighbor is meant to be. Gratitude is also extended from the family to Luzette Polanco and Dani Ramos, who took loving care of our mother and father during her illness. Thank you also to The Community Hospice team who were so truly helpful taking care of Mae and guiding her family through this difficult time. Calling hours for Mae's relatives and friends will be on Friday, January 3, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations and Funeral Home, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet. Funeral services on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. at New Comer Cremations and Funeral Home, to be followed by burial at Memory Gardens, 983 Watervliet Shaker Road, Colonie. Those wishing to remember Mae in a special way may send a donation in her name to The Community Hospice, 445 New Karner Road, Albany, NY 12205. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit NewComerAlbany.com Published in Albany Times Union from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

