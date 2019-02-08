Renzi, Mae Philio WATERFORD Mae Philio Renzi, 97, died peacefully on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at the VanRensselaer Manor in North Greenbush. She was the beloved wife of the late Rene "Ray" Renzi, who died in 2007. Born and raised in Green Island, daughter of the late Joacham and Emily Lyon Philio, she resided in Waterford most of her lifetime. Mae was a homemaker and a communicant of St. Mary's Church in Waterford. Mae enjoyed traveling with her husband, Ray. She was the loving mother of Gene (late Donna) Renzi of Waterford and Bob (Marie) Renzi of Brunswick; sister of the late Marion Mielenz, Robert and Raymond Philio. Mae is also survived by six grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Mae's family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the VanRensselaer Manor staff on B1 for the compassionate and professional care given to her during her stay. At Mae's request, funeral services will be private. Interment will be beside her husband in St. Mary's Cemetery in Waterford. Contributions, in memory of Mae, may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142. Please visit mcnultyfuneralhomegreenisland.com for more information or to sign the guestbook.
