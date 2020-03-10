Wilga, Mae W. ALBANY Mae W. Wilga entered Eternal Life Sunday, March 8, 2020, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital. A lifelong resident of Albany, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Margaret Zeller Wittine. Mae was predeceased by her husband Boleslaw "William" Wilga in January 1979. An employee of the N.Y.S. Department of Environmental Conservation, she retired in 1986 after 20 years of service. She was the devoted mother of Diane M. Martin and Michael J. Wilga; grandmother of Marcus M. Wilga (Donna) and Sarah Finning (Gary); great-grandmother of Gabrielle Finning; sister of the late Elizabeth Elder and the late Joseph E. Wittine. Funeral services Thursday, March 12, at 10:30 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church, 607 Central Ave., (Father John Bradley Way) Albany, N.Y. where her funeral Mass will be celebrated. The Rite of Interment will be held in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery immediately following the funeral Mass. To leave a message for the family please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020