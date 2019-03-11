Albany Times Union Obituaries
DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
216 COLUMBIA STREET
Cohoes, NY 12047
Lewis, Maglon L. Diaz COHOES Maglon L. Diaz Lewis, 66, of Manor Sites, Cohoes, passed away at her residence with her family by her side on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Born in Detroit, she was the daughter of the late Manuel and Roslyn Diaz. She was employed at Computer Service Corp in Menands, for many years. She was a member and helped to lay the foundation of Living Hope International Ministry in Latham. She loved to play cards, her church and her family. Survivors include her children, Kinyetta F. Woodberry of Long Island, Donald (Sara) Lewis, III of Troy and the late Manuel S. Gordon. Grandmother of Tyrone, Kinyetta, Simard, Manuel G., Zaquawn, Bianca, Sehderiah, Delijah, Manuel H., Miguel and Jordan and 18 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date. For condolences dufresnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 11, 2019
