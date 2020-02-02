Mamie R. Smail

Obituary
Smail, Mamie R. EAST GREENBUSH Mamie R. Smail, 74, passed away suddenly on Friday, January 31, 2020, with her loving family by her side. Mamie was the daughter of the late Sylvester and Mamie Ford. Mamie was the devoted wife to Ronald F. Smail. Mamie enjoyed working in her garden and watching the birds, researching genealogy, working on her many crafts and her favorite was reading Father's Word. Mamie is survived by her children, Kathleen (Michael) Bacon, Frank (Mimi) Lockwood, Sherri Lockwood, and Laura (Michael) Hickey; her four grandchildren, Ronald Webster, Crystal Lockwood, Vincent Webster and Yusuf Lockwood; and her great-granddaughter, Isabella Webster. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie, on Tuesday, February 4, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A memorial service will be held in the funeral home at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations may be made in Mamie's memory to Birds in Helping Hands at www.birdsinhelpinghands.org. To leave a special message of condolence for the family, please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com

Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020
