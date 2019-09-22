Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mamie Thompson. View Sign Service Information Union Missionary Baptist Chr 1 Morton Ave Albany, NY 12202 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Union Missionary Baptist Church 3 Morton Ave. Albany , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Thompson, Mamie ALBANY Mamie Thompson peacefully entered into eternal rest on September 16, 2019. She was born October 22, 1927, in Burlington, North Carolina to the late Willie and Sudie Howard. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lacy M. Thompson, Sr. Left to cherish her memory are her five children, Deborah McGee (Richard), Lacy Thompson, Jr., Iris Brown, Katherine McCrary (Derek) and Laci Thompson; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and; 11 great-great-grandchildren. In 1960, Mamie relocated to Albany where she became a member of Union Missionary Baptist Church. She worked at Roxy dry cleaners before becoming a state licensed in-home daycare provider. As a daycare provider for over 30 years, Mamie nurtured many children, who after becoming adults, often returned to visit her. The love she had not only for her family, but also for her "daycare kids", was felt by all. She was affectionately called "Motha" by all, even the mailman. Mamie was an avid bowler for many years. On Friday nights, you could find her at Action Lanes bowling in one of her many leagues. She loved to travel to participate in the bowling tournaments. Mamie was a fashionista before it was a thing. Her custom suits and hats were always on point, often paired with designer Aigner shoes and purses. Mamie loved to have her family around. Even if she didn't see them often, she would always ask about the great-great-grandchildren and talk to them on the phone. As her health declined, Mamie was cared for at home by family led by her granddaughter, Ebony Jones, and great-granddaughter, Lyniesha Robinson. Her Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 28 in the Union Missionary Baptist Church, 3 Morton Ave., Albany NY. Her interment will be in the Saratoga National Cemetery. Arrangements made by S.L. McLaughlin Funeral Home, LLC, 1226 Broadway, Albany, NY 12204.



