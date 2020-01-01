Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
216 COLUMBIA STREET
Cohoes, NY 12047
518) 237-3231
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
216 COLUMBIA STREET
Cohoes, NY 12047
Funeral
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
6:30 PM
DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
216 COLUMBIA STREET
Cohoes, NY 12047
Mandy Curtis Obituary
Curtis, Mandy COHOES A beloved mother, daughter, granddaughter, sister and friend, Mandy Curtis left this world unexpectedly at 32 on December 29, 2019. She was born in Albany and educated in Cohoes Public Schools. Daughter of John and Susan Pawenski Curtis of Cohoes. She worked as a secretary at the Pawenski Insurance Agency for several years. She was an avid animal lover and an extremely caring person. Survivors, in addition to her parents, are her three amazing children, Jameson Gregoire, Bella and Bailey Curtis; her sisters, Sara (Sean) Burwell and Sandra (Austin) Curtis, both of Cohoes; and her brother Nicholas (Rebecca) Curtis of Troy; and longtime friend Stephen Rounds of Cohoes. Granddaughter of Stanley and Lora Pawenski of Cohoes and Shirley Curtis of Watervliet; also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Funeral Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. in the Dufresne Funeral Home, Inc., 216 Columbia Street, Cohoes. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 4 to 6:30 p.m. prior to the service. Friends who wish to remember Mandy in a special way may donate to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave. Menands, NY 12204 in her memory. For condolences dufresnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020
