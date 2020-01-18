|
Jagalur, Manohar R. MD GUILDERLAND Manohar R. Jagalur, MD, 58 of Remmington Road, died on Friday, January 17, 2020, at Albany Medical Center Hospital. He was born on January 11, 1962, in Bangalore, India and was the son of Shakuntala Rao of Bangalore, India and the late Ramachandra Rao. He was educated in India and came to the United States in 1988. Dr. Jagalur was a psychiatrist for the Capital District Psychiatric Center in Albany for many years. He was the beloved husband of Jyoti Balakrishna Jagalur who survives. Dr. Jagalur was a member of the Hindu Temple Society of the Capital District. In addition to his mother and wife, Dr. Jagalur was the father of Zev Mahan Jagalur; brother of Madhusuday J.R. A Hindu funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 18, at 11 a.m. in the Gardner Earl Memorial Chapel, 186 Oakwood Ave. Troy, NY 12182. Arrangements have been entrusted by the family to the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, Clifton Park. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 18, 2020