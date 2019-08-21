Lopez, Manuel ALBANY Manuel Lopez, 88 of Latham, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019, in his home following a long illness. He is survived by his wife Blanche (Mainville) of Cohoes; daughter Dolores of Pennsylvania; sons, Joseph of Scotia, John (Robin) of Latham, and Ralph of Niskayuna; and beloved grandson Joseph Thomas of Latham who added many happy years to his life. Manuel was born on January 21, 1931, in Utuado, Puerto Rico, the son of the late Jose Lopez Marrero and Dolores (De Soto Soto) Lopez. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother and four sisters and is survived by his sisters, Rosa Martinez of Aricebo, Puerto Rico, Ramona Roman of Florida, and Maria Teresa Gomez of Queens. Manuel was a hard working man who retired from Machnik Builders of Green Island, after more than 25 years of service and was a member of Laborers Local Union 190 for 48 years. Manuel was a "Jack of All Trades." In addition to tending his flower and vegetable gardens Manuel was self-taught on a variety of subjects and enjoyed building his own computers. Manuel's funeral will be private and there will be no calling hours. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 21, 2019