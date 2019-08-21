Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Manuel Lopez. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lopez, Manuel ALBANY Manuel Lopez, 88 of Latham, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019, in his home following a long illness. He is survived by his wife Blanche (Mainville) of Cohoes; daughter Dolores of Pennsylvania; sons, Joseph of Scotia, John (Robin) of Latham, and Ralph of Niskayuna; and beloved grandson Joseph Thomas of Latham who added many happy years to his life. Manuel was born on January 21, 1931, in Utuado, Puerto Rico, the son of the late Jose Lopez Marrero and Dolores (De Soto Soto) Lopez. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother and four sisters and is survived by his sisters, Rosa Martinez of Aricebo, Puerto Rico, Ramona Roman of Florida, and Maria Teresa Gomez of Queens. Manuel was a hard working man who retired from Machnik Builders of Green Island, after more than 25 years of service and was a member of Laborers Local Union 190 for 48 years. Manuel was a "Jack of All Trades." In addition to tending his flower and vegetable gardens Manuel was self-taught on a variety of subjects and enjoyed building his own computers. Manuel's funeral will be private and there will be no calling hours. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery.







Lopez, Manuel ALBANY Manuel Lopez, 88 of Latham, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019, in his home following a long illness. He is survived by his wife Blanche (Mainville) of Cohoes; daughter Dolores of Pennsylvania; sons, Joseph of Scotia, John (Robin) of Latham, and Ralph of Niskayuna; and beloved grandson Joseph Thomas of Latham who added many happy years to his life. Manuel was born on January 21, 1931, in Utuado, Puerto Rico, the son of the late Jose Lopez Marrero and Dolores (De Soto Soto) Lopez. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother and four sisters and is survived by his sisters, Rosa Martinez of Aricebo, Puerto Rico, Ramona Roman of Florida, and Maria Teresa Gomez of Queens. Manuel was a hard working man who retired from Machnik Builders of Green Island, after more than 25 years of service and was a member of Laborers Local Union 190 for 48 years. Manuel was a "Jack of All Trades." In addition to tending his flower and vegetable gardens Manuel was self-taught on a variety of subjects and enjoyed building his own computers. Manuel's funeral will be private and there will be no calling hours. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery. Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close