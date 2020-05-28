Abello, Manuel S. LOUDONVILLE Manuel S. Abello, 76 of Loudonville, beloved husband of Virginia Abello, entered into eternal life on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at his home in Loudonville with his loving family at his side. Born in Manila, Philippines on June 6, 1943, he was the son of the late Nicanor R. and Felicidad Sison Abello. He was a graduate of the University of the East, Manila, Philippines. Manuel was a C.P.A. and most recently employed as controller for New York State Restaurant Association in Albany. He was previously C.F.O. at Astor Home for Children in Rhinebeck, N.Y., C.F.O. for the Center for the Disabled in Albany, C.P.A. with Urbach, Kahn, and Werlin P.C. in Albany and C.P.A. with Sycip, Gorres, Velayo, CPAs in the Philippines. He was a longtime communicant of St. Pius X Church in Loudonville. He was a member and District Council Steward of Bukas Loob Sa Diyos Covenant Community of Albany. Survivors in addition to his wife include his loving children, Veronica (Jeffrey) Lichtenstein of Jupiter, Fla., Mary Anne (Reginald) Godfrey of Dummer, N.H. and Christine (Thomas) Ensslin of Altamont; and his cherished grandchildren, Sam and Jade Lichtenstein, Benedict, John Paul, Leo, and Joseph Godfrey and Evan, Jack, and Dylan Ensslin. Manuel was predeceased by his brother Luis S. Abello. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated privately for the immediate family in St. Pius X Church, 23 Crumite Road, Loudonville, with Reverend James Walsh officiating. Interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery in Menands. Donations in memory of Manuel may be made to The Marian Helpers Center, P.O. Box 716, Stockbridge, MA 01262 (The National Shrine of The Divine Mercy), or The Eternal Word Network at ewtn.com For information or to light a memory candle for the family, please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 28, 2020.