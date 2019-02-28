Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maralyn Marske-Walker. View Sign

Marske-Walker, Maralyn COLONIE Maralyn Marske-Walker, 78, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 25, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Harold and Bertha Marske of Eldora, Iowa. She is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Richard Walker. Upon graduation from Eldora High School in 1958, Maralyn went on to receive a bachelor's degree in religion from Valparaiso University. She was consecrated as a Lutheran Deaconess upon graduation in 1962. Maralyn worked for the Social Security Administration from 1966 to until her retirement in 1998. She was an active volunteer at many entities including, Albany Maritime Ministry, Albany Medical Center, St. Peter's Hospital and the USS Slater. Maralyn and Richard relocated to Colonie and became active members of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Loudonville. Maralyn enjoyed Scrabble, word search, crossword puzzles and her two precious cats, Tumbleweed and Marvin. In addition to her husband, Maralyn is survived by her sister, Janice Witt (Bill) of Ennis, Mont. and many cousins. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 6, at 10:30 a.m. in the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 510 Albany Shaker Road, Loudonville. Interment will follow the service in Memory Gardens Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 510 Albany Shaker Road, Loudonville, NY, 12211 or the Lutheran Deaconess Association, 1304 LaPorte Ave, Valparaiso, IN, 46383. To leave a special message for the family online please visit, NewComerAlbany.com Religious Service Information Good Shepherd Lutheran Church

