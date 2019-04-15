Friedenthal, Marc Andrew LAKE WORTH, Fla. Marc Andrew Friedenthal, 51 of Lake Worth, died on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at the Trust Bridge Hospice in Boca Raton, Florida. Born in Albany, Marc was a graduate of the Albany Boys Academy and received his B.A. degree from Clark University and his M.B.A. from the University of Miami. He had been residing in Florida for the past 28 years. Marc was the director of Diabetes Research Technology for the University of Miami. Marc is survived by his wife, Jenna Gold Friedenthal; his parents, Richard and Cecile Lidman Friedenthal of Boca Raton; and is the loving father of twins, Jake and Addison Friedenthal. Brother of Nancy Friedenthal Cronin (Ken Reed) of Albany. He was the beloved nephew of Judy and Rick Lissa of Somerset, N.J. and Daniel and Elizabeth Lidman of Los Angeles, Calif. Marc also leaves his adored niece and nephew Jessica and Jeremy Cronin. Services at Congregation Beth Emeth, 100 Academy Road in Albany on Tuesday, April 16, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in the Beth Emeth Cemetery in Loudonville. Those wishing to remember Marc in a special way may make a memorial contribution to the Shepherd Center, 2020 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta, GA 30309-1465 or Congregation Beth Emeth. For directions or to leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marc Andrew Friedenthal.
Levine Memorial Chapel Inc
649 Washington Ave
Albany, NY 12206
(518) 438-1002
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 15, 2019