Leder, Marc L. ROTTERDAM Marc L. Leder, age 67, died Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Westchester Medical Center with his family by his side. Born in Albany, he was the son of the late Abraham and Blanche Mermelstein Leder. Marc was a true family man. He enjoyed his grandchildren, loved spending time with his wife, Darlene, and having Sunday dinners at their house when the whole family was together. He liked gardening and was an avid Yankees fan. He was the beloved husband of 37 years to Darlene Desormeau Leder; loving father of Adam Leder (Kailyn) and Genna DiSotto (Dan); and cherished grandfather to Audra, Ava, Abram, Liliana, and Natalie. Marc was predeceased by his sister, Gale Rosenberg; and stepfather, David Gellert. The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, October 15, at 1 p.m. followed by a funeral service that will commence promptly at 1:30 p.m. at Congregation Beth Emeth, 100 Academy Road in Albany. Interment will follow at the Beth Emeth Cemetery in Loudonville, NY. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the in honor of Marc's memory. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit levinememorialchapel.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 13, 2019