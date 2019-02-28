Guesnon, Marcel W. RENSSELAER Marcel W. Guesnon, 67, died Saturday, February 23, 2019, in his home. Born in Berlin, Germany, he was the son of the late Marcel F. and Barbara E. (Thon) Guesnon. Marcel worked for many years as a supervisor in the N.Y.S. Controller's Office. He enjoyed boating and woodworking. He is survived by his wife Sharon (Marshall) Guesnon; his stepchildren, Tonia Guyer and Trina Roberts; and his step-grandchildren, Troy, Destinee and Brooklynne Everett, Dylan and Autumn Guyer and Jazzlynne Vadakin. Marcel is also survived by his sister Christiane Yannone and four step-great-grandchildren. Per Marcel's wishes there will be no services. Marcel's wife Sharon requests privacy during this difficult time. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to The Community Hospice Foundation, Gift Processing Center, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 28, 2019