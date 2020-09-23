1/1
Marcella A. Goard
1926 - 2020
Goard, Marcella A. BRUNSWICK Marcella Amelia Goard of Tamarac Road died on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Albany Medical Center with her devoted children and grandchildren by her side. Born on October 26, 1926, in Brunswick, Marcella was the daughter of the late John and Theresa (Luzak) Trzcinski. She is now peacefully reunited with the love of her life, the late William T. Goard. Bill and Marcella were married on October 12, 1947, and were together for over 67 years through thick and thin. As a vibrant young woman, she enjoyed square dancing, which is where she met her future spouse at the Carrolls Grove Road YWCA in Brunswick. It was not love at first sight, according to her; Bill had to chase her down. When she finally relented, it was a match for life. Both being from the country, they loved the outdoors: picnics, camping, long Sunday drives, sightseeing, and especially visiting the New England coastline. They loved listening to big band music and quite a few polkas. They always watched Lawrence Welk, Bobby Vinton, and Tom Jones together. Marcella attended Troy High School. After her eight children were of school age, she worked as a "lunch lady" in the kitchen of Tamarac Middle School for almost 20 years. Marcella is survived by her eight children, William Goard of Connecticut, Martin Goard of Troy, Carol (Joe) Gill of Schenectady, Nancy Goard, James (June) Goard, Jeffrey Goard, and Terrie Goard, all of Brunswick, and Edward Goard of Schenectady. She is also survived by five grandchildren: Nathan (Deborah) Goard, Marissa (Peter) Lugo, Nick, Joshua, and Jeremy (Lisa) Goard; six great-grandchildren; as well as her sister-in-law Caroline Trzcinski of Brunswick, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, Henry (Helen) and Raymond Trzcinski. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Thursday, September 24, from 4-7 p.m. at the Howard B. Tate & Son Funeral Home Inc., 2237 NY-7, Raymertown. The current N.Y.S. COVID-19 guidelines of social distancing and face coverings will be required. Marcella's burial will be private at the convenience of the family in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either the Community Hospice of Rensselaer County, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208, or the Third Presbyterian Church, 115 Winter St., Troy, NY, 12180, in memory of Marcella A. Goard.




Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Howard B Tate & Son Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Howard B Tate & Son Funeral Home
2237 State Highway 7
Troy, NY 12180
(518) 663-8210
