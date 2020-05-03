Basco, Marcello ALBANY Marcello "Butch" Basco, born on Thursday, October 1, 1942, to Joaquin and Margherita Basco passed suddenly on Friday, April 24, 2020. He is survived by his children, John, Kim and Chris, to which he was a wonderful father; his sister, Nicolina Miller and brother Jack Basco, to which he was a "baby" brother and several nieces and nephews, to which he was a great uncle. Butch was widowed from his recent wife Margaret and previous wife Kathy. He was preceded in death by his brother Joseph Basco; sisters, Margaret Rose Basco and Ann Byerwalters; and grandchildren, Willie, Ashley and Joseph. Butch had a long career as a supervisor for The City of Albany, Department of Parks & Recreation, where he made lifelong friends. Butch spent his last few years happily at home with loved ones, enjoying western movies and TV shows and pleasure eating. As per his wishes, there will be no funeral services and he will be cremated. He will be inurned on Friday, May 8, in Calvary Cemetery, 481 Rte. 9W, Glenmont. Family, friends and occupational colleagues are encouraged to visit after 1 p.m. to respectfully say goodbye. Per COVID-19 recommendations to protect each other, all visitors are encouraged to wear facemasks and/or gloves and practice social distancing. His surviving family appreciates all of your love and support. Floral arrangements won't be necessary. If you knew Butch, you know he'd say "Save your money." Online condolences may be left for the family at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 3, 2020.