Kleinhans, Marcia C. GLENMONT Marcia C. Kleinhans, 81, passed away peacefully on October 10, 2020, at home with her loving family by her side. She was the daughter of the late Robert and Margaret Clark. Marcia loved playing cards, enjoyed family gatherings and spent many years as an avid camper at Hidden Pond campsite with family and friends. In recent years Marcia enjoyed spending time with her pride and joy, her cat Monty. Marcia retired from the Farm Bureau in 2004 and continued to sell Avon for many years after retirement. Marcia is predeceased by her husband, H. Thomas Kleinhans; and her son, Wayne Kleinhans. She is survived by her daughters, Wendy (Marty) Davison of Glenmont, Lisa (Bob) DeMarco of Delmar, Lynda (David) Smith of Niskayuna, Lori Salisbury (Wayne Cady) of Glenmont; and daughter-in-law Faith Kleinhans of Selkirk. Marcia is the proud grandmother of Jamie (Barb), Matt (Bill), Linda (CJ), Adam, Kayla, Jenna (Justin), Stephen, Connor, Lauren, Tyler, Ashlee, Amanda and Nicole. Marcia loved her great-grandsons, Anthony and Liam; and was looking forward to the birth of her first great-granddaughter, Kenley. Her entire family loved their "Marshimellow" as well. Friends may call Wednesday, October 14, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a service to follow at the Durant Funeral Home, 741 Delaware Ave., Delmar. Interment will follow in the Jerusalem Cemetery Feura Bush. Contributions in Marcia's memory maybe made to the American Diabetes Association
, Albany N.Y. Office, Pine West Plaza, Building 2, Suite 204, Washington Ave. Ext. Albany, NY 12205. Social Distancing and face covering will be in effect.