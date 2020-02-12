Feltman, Marcia ALBANY Marcia Feltman, age 92 of Albany, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at the Daughters of Sarah Nursing Home. A native of Albany, Marcia was the daughter of Nathan and Rose Swire. She received her B.S. in biology at The College of Saint Rose and did laboratory research at N.Y.S. Dept. of Health. She married her dear husband, Dr. Leon Feltman, in 1950 and she raised four children while managing Dr. Feltman's medical office for many years, only retiring upon his death in 2003. Working side by side with Leon in the office was her greatest joy. Marcia is survived by her children, Pamela Feltman, Dr. Nina (Dr. Robert) Sax, and Keith (Peter) Feltman; and daughter-in-law, Julie Feltman. She was predeceased by her son, Eric Feltman; and by her dear husband of 53 years, Dr. Leon Feltman. Marcia is also survived by her grandchildren, Ian (Arielle Bernstein) Feinstein, Remy (Will) Mollenkopf, Adam and David Sax, Sarah, Rachel, and Aaron Feltman, Micah, Lucas, and Noah Feltman; and by two great-grandchildren, Natalie and Asher. Services will be held in the Mendleson Chapel, located on the grounds of the Beth Emeth Cemetery on Turner Lane in Loudonville on Friday, February 14, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Marcia's memory to the Daughters of Sarah Nursing Center, 180 Washington Avenue Extension, Albany, NY, 12203. For directions or to leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 12, 2020