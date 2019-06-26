Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marcia Hofmann. View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 (518)-456-4442 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 View Map Graveside service 11:00 AM Luzerne Cemetery Lake Luzerne , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Hofmann, Marcia SLINGERLANDS Marcia Hofmann, 50, lost her six year courageous battle with cancer June 23, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospice Inn. She was born July 13, 1968 in Glens Falls, N.Y. and attended Hadley- Luzerne Schools until moving to Ganesvoort and graduating from South Glens Falls High School in 1989. She then moved to Albany and was employed at St. Peter's Hospital for 29 years. She is survived by her boyfriend of many years Wally, who was steadfastly at her side throughout her struggle with cancer. She is also survived by her father and step- mother George and Rita-ann Hofmann, Ganesvoort; two brothers, Adam of Ganesvoort and John of Ballston Spa; a nephew, Nicholas Hofmann; and three nieces, Madelynn Hofmann, Chloe Hart and Johnna Hofmann. She also is survived by an uncle, Richard Hofmann; several cousins; and her special four legged family members, Cuddles, Shadow and Sassy. Marcia's kindness, generosity, sweetness, infectious sense of humor and joy of living endeared her to people and won her many, many friends. She loved spending time with her nephew, nieces and family. She and Wally enjoyed traveling, especially to Gloucester, Mass. and Disney World. A special thanks to the staff of the NICU at St. Peter's for their generous support and also the staff of the Hospice Inn and to the Welch family for their continuous support. Calling hours will be held Friday, June 28 from 5-8 p.m. at NewComer Cremations and Funerals 343 New Karner Rd. Colonie, NY. A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 29 at 11 a.m. at Luzerne Cemetery, Lake Luzerne. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the . To leave an online message for the family, please visit







Hofmann, Marcia SLINGERLANDS Marcia Hofmann, 50, lost her six year courageous battle with cancer June 23, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospice Inn. She was born July 13, 1968 in Glens Falls, N.Y. and attended Hadley- Luzerne Schools until moving to Ganesvoort and graduating from South Glens Falls High School in 1989. She then moved to Albany and was employed at St. Peter's Hospital for 29 years. She is survived by her boyfriend of many years Wally, who was steadfastly at her side throughout her struggle with cancer. She is also survived by her father and step- mother George and Rita-ann Hofmann, Ganesvoort; two brothers, Adam of Ganesvoort and John of Ballston Spa; a nephew, Nicholas Hofmann; and three nieces, Madelynn Hofmann, Chloe Hart and Johnna Hofmann. She also is survived by an uncle, Richard Hofmann; several cousins; and her special four legged family members, Cuddles, Shadow and Sassy. Marcia's kindness, generosity, sweetness, infectious sense of humor and joy of living endeared her to people and won her many, many friends. She loved spending time with her nephew, nieces and family. She and Wally enjoyed traveling, especially to Gloucester, Mass. and Disney World. A special thanks to the staff of the NICU at St. Peter's for their generous support and also the staff of the Hospice Inn and to the Welch family for their continuous support. Calling hours will be held Friday, June 28 from 5-8 p.m. at NewComer Cremations and Funerals 343 New Karner Rd. Colonie, NY. A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 29 at 11 a.m. at Luzerne Cemetery, Lake Luzerne. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the . To leave an online message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com Published in Albany Times Union on June 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.