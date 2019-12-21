Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marcia McNees. View Sign Service Information Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington 4140 West Pioneer Pkwy. Arlington , TX 76013 (817)-274-9233 Send Flowers Obituary

McNees, Marcia ARLINGTON, Texas Marcia Faust McNees, 96, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. Marcia was born on April 11, 1923, in Albany to Otto Alois Faust, M.D. and Elvira Springstend Fuller Faust. She graduated from St. Agnes School in 1941 and Connecticut College in New London, Conn. in 1945. She went to work as a secretary for her father who was an Albany pediatrician. As a resident of Albany, Marcia was very involved in volunteering and held various offices for local organizations. She served on the Board of the Society for Graduates of St. Agnes School and the Board of the Visiting Nurse Association. Marcia was of the Protestant faith, a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Mohawk Chapter, and the Junior League of Albany. Marcia married John Clifford McNees on March 3, 1962. She moved to Kittanning, Pa. with her husband and was an active resident of the community for 44 years, until moving to Winchester, Mass. in 2006. In August of 2017, Marcia moved to Arlington, Texas. She was a Paul Harris Fellow of the Rotary Foundation and an honorary member of the Kittanning Rotary Club . Of her many passions, traveling with her family and friends was at the top of her list. Throughout her life, she visited 50 states, nine Canadian provinces, six Caribbean Islands, 19 European countries, four African countries, three Asian countries, three Mediterranean Islands and one country each in South and Central America. She led a full and generous life and treasured the time she spent with her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Otto Faust and Elvira Faust; husband, John Clifford McNees; sister, Olva Faust Quick; and brother-in-law, James Francis Quick Jr. Survivors include her nephews, Dr. James Campbell Quick and wife, Sheri of Arlington, and Dr. Jonathan D. Quick and wife, Tina of Durham, N.C.; stepdaughter, Dr. Eleanor McNees and husband, Mark Wolny; great-nephews, David Michael Quick of Houston, and Kyle Schember of Santa Monica, Calif.; great-nieces, Kari Lu and husband, Jimmy of Prosper, Texas, Janneke Campbell Quick Sobeck and husband, Christopher of Winona, Minn., Katrina Fuller Quick Reid and husband, Brody of Clemson, S.C., and Kimberly Cole Quick Ellison and husband, Chris of Boston; stepgrandsons, Gavin Wolny and wife, Tonya of Pueblo, Colo. and Nathan Wolny of Denver; great-great-niece, Piper Lu of Prosper; great-great-nephews, Porter Jaymes Lu of Prosper, and Colten Jonathan Sobeck of Winona; and great-stepgranddaughter, Ella Rose Wolny of Pueblo. A private family service will be in Kittanning, Pa. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to The Rotary Foundation, c/o Kittaning Rotary Club, P.O. Box 569, Kittaning, PA, 16201 in honor of Marcia Faust McNees, Paul Harris Fellow. Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 21, 2019

