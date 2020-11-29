Rosen, Marcia Miller ALBANY Marcia Miller Rosen, 84 of Slingerlands, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020. Marcia was a mother, wife, sister, daughter, aunt and friend. She was loved by her friends and family and will be greatly missed. Marcia was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Benjamin Miller and Julia Miller of East Durham; and her husband, Joseph Rosen. She is survived by her two sons, Lawrence and Roger; her sister, Rena Miller Rothschild; and brother, Philip Miller. Marcia was born in the Bronx in 1936 and moved as a young child to East Durham. She enjoyed her childhood in Greene County where her father was a country doctor with his office in the house. Marcia graduated from Cairo-Durham schools before moving to the Capital District. She remained in close contact with her friends and the community in East Durham and Cairo for the rest of her life. Marcia graduated from Russell Sage College and worked as a elementary teacher in the North Colonie schools. She loved children and remained in contact with some of her students long after she stopped teaching. Marcia loved dogs, whether hers or any she met on the street wherever she was. She was devoted to her children and to her husband. In their older years, Marcia and Joe got a puppy together, and, of course, they fell in love with the dog. Also during these years, they enjoyed self-guided adventures by car in various countries. Marcia was an excellent cook and greatly enjoyed preparing for the holidays and many occasions with family and friends. Burial was in Cedar Park Cemetery in New Jersey. A memorial service to honor Marcia will be planned for the future. Contributions in honor of Marcia may be made to the charitable organization of your choice. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com
