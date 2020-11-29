1/
Marcia Miller Rosen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marcia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosen, Marcia Miller ALBANY Marcia Miller Rosen, 84 of Slingerlands, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020. Marcia was a mother, wife, sister, daughter, aunt and friend. She was loved by her friends and family and will be greatly missed. Marcia was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Benjamin Miller and Julia Miller of East Durham; and her husband, Joseph Rosen. She is survived by her two sons, Lawrence and Roger; her sister, Rena Miller Rothschild; and brother, Philip Miller. Marcia was born in the Bronx in 1936 and moved as a young child to East Durham. She enjoyed her childhood in Greene County where her father was a country doctor with his office in the house. Marcia graduated from Cairo-Durham schools before moving to the Capital District. She remained in close contact with her friends and the community in East Durham and Cairo for the rest of her life. Marcia graduated from Russell Sage College and worked as a elementary teacher in the North Colonie schools. She loved children and remained in contact with some of her students long after she stopped teaching. Marcia loved dogs, whether hers or any she met on the street wherever she was. She was devoted to her children and to her husband. In their older years, Marcia and Joe got a puppy together, and, of course, they fell in love with the dog. Also during these years, they enjoyed self-guided adventures by car in various countries. Marcia was an excellent cook and greatly enjoyed preparing for the holidays and many occasions with family and friends. Burial was in Cedar Park Cemetery in New Jersey. A memorial service to honor Marcia will be planned for the future. Contributions in honor of Marcia may be made to the charitable organization of your choice. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Levine Memorial Chapel Inc
649 Washington Ave
Albany, NY 12206
(518) 438-1002
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved