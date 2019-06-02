Wainwright, Marcia MALTA Marcia Wainwright passed away on May 29, 2019. Funeral services will be held Monday, June 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the First Reformed Church, 413 Main Ave, Wynantskill. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Wynantskill. Calling hours will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the church prior to the service. Memorial donations may be made to First Reformed Church 413 Main Avenue, Wynantskill, NY 12198. Please visit www.wynantskillfh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on June 2, 2019