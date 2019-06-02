Marcia Wainwright

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marcia Wainwright.
Service Information
Wynantskill Funeral Home, LLC
294 Whiteview Road
Wynantskill, NY
12198
(518)-283-2911
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Reformed Church
413 Main Ave
Wynantskill., NY
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
First Reformed Church
413 Main Ave
Wynantskill, NY
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Wainwright, Marcia MALTA Marcia Wainwright passed away on May 29, 2019. Funeral services will be held Monday, June 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the First Reformed Church, 413 Main Ave, Wynantskill. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Wynantskill. Calling hours will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the church prior to the service. Memorial donations may be made to First Reformed Church 413 Main Avenue, Wynantskill, NY 12198. Please visit www.wynantskillfh.com.

logo
Published in Albany Times Union on June 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.