Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
(518) 237-8296
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marcie Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcie Jean Anderson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marcie Jean Anderson Obituary
Anderson, Marcie Jean WATERFORD Marcie Jean Anderson, 74 of Belanger Avenue, died on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at her residence. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Frederick and Julie Cummings Hansen. She was a graduate of Waterford High School.Marcie was employed for 32 years by the State of New York, first in the Department of Labor and then in the Office for People with Developmental Disabilities from which she retired in 2007. She was a communicant of Grace Episcopal Church in Waterford. She was an animal lover, having a special fondness for cats and was also an avid N.Y. Yankees fan. She also liked spending her time working in her yard. She is survived by her significant other, Larry Austin; and her children, Richard A. Anderson of Albany and Jeffrey D. Anderson of Clifton Park. She was the wife of the late Richard C. "Butch" Anderson. She was the sister of Donald Hansen of Waterford and the late Hannah Baker. She was the proud grandmother of Shealeigh Brooke, Troy T., Giana E. and Jayden J. Anderson; and great-grandmother of ArieAnna White, Raegan Anderson and Ashton White. Funeral services will be on Friday at 10 a.m. in the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte. 32), Waterford. Interment will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery, Colonie. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home prior to the service on Friday from 9 -10 a.m. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marcie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
Download Now