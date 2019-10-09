|
|
Anderson, Marcie Jean WATERFORD Marcie Jean Anderson, 74 of Belanger Avenue, died on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at her residence. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Frederick and Julie Cummings Hansen. She was a graduate of Waterford High School.Marcie was employed for 32 years by the State of New York, first in the Department of Labor and then in the Office for People with Developmental Disabilities from which she retired in 2007. She was a communicant of Grace Episcopal Church in Waterford. She was an animal lover, having a special fondness for cats and was also an avid N.Y. Yankees fan. She also liked spending her time working in her yard. She is survived by her significant other, Larry Austin; and her children, Richard A. Anderson of Albany and Jeffrey D. Anderson of Clifton Park. She was the wife of the late Richard C. "Butch" Anderson. She was the sister of Donald Hansen of Waterford and the late Hannah Baker. She was the proud grandmother of Shealeigh Brooke, Troy T., Giana E. and Jayden J. Anderson; and great-grandmother of ArieAnna White, Raegan Anderson and Ashton White. Funeral services will be on Friday at 10 a.m. in the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte. 32), Waterford. Interment will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery, Colonie. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home prior to the service on Friday from 9 -10 a.m. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 9, 2019