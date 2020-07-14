Roarke, Marcine Anne SPEIGLETOWN Marcine Anne Roarke, 81 of Speigletown, died peacefully on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital, surrounded by her family. Marcine was born in her parent's home in Speigletown on April 25, 1939, the beloved daughter of Ernest Anderson and Lulu Anderson of Troy. A lifelong resident of Speigletown, she was a 1957 graduate of Lansingburgh High School, where she was a gifted multi-sport athlete and cherished friend to all who knew her. Growing up, Marcine worked at Anderson's Dairy in Speigletown, where she met and married the love of her life Paul in 1957. They spent the next 63 years together, rarely being apart during those wonderful years. She later worked for Montgomery Ward, Dandy Laundry, and finally, for many years, an associate of Wal-Mart located in Brunswick, retiring in 2014. Marcine enjoyed a very active life: bowling, bingo, gardening, canning vegetables, and was legendary for her skill at Yahtzee and 500 Rummy and her luck at casino slots. For many years Marcine enjoyed family vacations at Saratoga Lake, camping in Vermont, and loved traveling to visit family. She was well-known for her exquisite cooking - especially her homemade blackberry pies - which she could seemingly produce in minutes after receiving a bucket of freshly picked berries. She made her home a hub of activity, where an almost endless stream of people stopped by to share home cooked meals, have coffee and visit. Her grandchildren spent many happy summer days swimming in her pool and playing in the nearby woods. While her home was a paradise, her family was her life. She was always there for anyone who needed words of encouragement. She was happiest when she was helping others or in the middle of a large, noisy gathering of friends and family. She was everything a wife, mother, grandmother, and friend could ever hope to be. While her life has ended, her light will never dim. She will always live brightly in our memories. We love you, MeMe. She was the beloved wife and best friend for 63 years, to Paul J. "PJ" Roarke Sr.; the best mom of Paul J. Roarke Jr. of Pensacola, Fla., David M. Roarke of Troy, and Robbin M. Spencer of Fresno, Calif. She was the adored grandmother and "MeMe" of Kyle J. Roarke of Denver, Colo., Branden Roarke of Bethesda, Md., Jacob Spencer of Troy, Meaghan Spencer of San Diego, Adrianna K. Roarke of Buskirk, N.Y., and Kelsie M. Roarke of Buskirk, N.Y. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and several loving in-laws. The family would like to thank the staff at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital for the excellent care given to Marcine and the wonderful support to her family. They are the best. Relatives and friends may call at the McDonald & Son Funeral Home, 870 Second Ave, Troy on Thursday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Please follow social distancing guidelines and wear a mask. Interment will follow immediately in the Saratoga National Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, interment will be limited to immediate family members. Instead of flowers, make contributions to the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany. For online condolences please visit mcdonaldandsonfuneralhome.com
