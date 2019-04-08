Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Kaplan, Marcus D. BETHLEHEM On Friday, April 5, 2019, Marcus D. Kaplan, 33, lost his courageous battle with substance abuse. For the past 10 years Marcus struggled valiantly. The last four years demonstrated how truly strong Marcus was as he continued to show remarkable courage to win this difficult battle. He devoted much of his time to service and was very open about his struggles in hoping to help others. Pretending that addiction is not happening in your community does not make it go away. It only makes those struggling feel shame and guilt. Addiction is not a moral shortcoming and does not define you. Education and compassion is needed to stop this epidemic from taking more precious lives. Born in Syracuse on February 11, 1986, he is the beloved son of Mark and Teresa Kaplan. Marcus will be dearly missed by his siblings, Kara Saint John (Greg) and Nick Kaplan (Julia). Marcus is also left to be remembered by his loving and devoted girlfriend, Molly Skinner and her family who embraced him and loved him dearly. Marcus was a 2004 graduate of Bethlehem High School where he was a member of the basketball and baseball teams. He graduated from Western New England College with a degree in business administration. He was employed by Equinox Properties in Colonie as assistant property manager. Marcus had a passion for sports and loved the Denver Nuggets, Syracuse Orange, Chicago White Sox and Chicago Bulls and the undisputed greatest of all time, Michael Jordan. He also had a tremendous love for his dogs, Bill and Jordan, Michael Jordan. Marcus always enjoyed golfing with his dad, his brother Nick, and his friends. Above all, Marcus loved being an uncle and passed on his love of sports to his nephews, Ryan and Evan Saint John. Marcus was a kind, compassionate and loving person to all. He always lit up the room with his bright smile and sense of humor. He loved to send ridiculous texts in an attempt to make his friends and family laugh. Marcus had a passion for writing and wrote many powerful poems on his battle with addiction. Marcus is also survived by his aunts and uncles, Alexis Hatzis, Harry Kaplan (Carolyn), Greg Kaplan (Sarah), Jim Morgan, Tom Morgan (Tammy), Donna Green (Peter) and Debbie Plourde (Jerry) and many wonderful cousins and friends all of whom were a huge sense of support to Marcus in his recovery. He was predeceased by his grandparents and his Aunt Nancy. All Marcus wanted was a normal life, free from the chains of addiction. Even though his story came to a sad end much too soon, if just one life can be saved because his was lost, his goal of helping others will carry on. His faith never wavered, and he was always uplifted as a communicant of LifeChurch. Please feel free to put on your craziest, most colorful socks to honor Marcus's colorful spirit. He made a positive impact on all those he met and and the hole he is leaving in our hearts cannot be measured. We are comforted knowing he now rests in the arms of the Lord. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to send donations to Boys & Girls Clubs of the Capital Area, 21 Delaware Ave., Albany, NY. 12210 or Capital District Recovery Center(CDRC) 45 Colvin Ave., Albany, NY 12206. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 10 at 10:30 a.m. at Grace Fellowship, 20 Delatour Road, Watervliet. Interment will follow the service at Our Ladyof Help Christian Cemetery, Glenmont. To leave a special message for the family online please visit







