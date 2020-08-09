Preger, Mare Allen SUNNYVALE, Calif. Mare Allen Preger, of Sunnyvale, Calif. died on April 6, 2020, after a brief illness. Mare was born in Troy on April 23, 1952. She attended Sacred Heart School and graduated from Catholic Central High School (CCHS), class of 1970. Mare moved to San Francisco shortly after high school. She worked for 28 years as a travel agent at Globetrotter Travel in San Francisco. Her career gave her the opportunity to travel the world. She helped her clients fulfill their dreams of adventure through travel, which was her passion. Mare was always the center of travel plans for her family and friends. She made their travel easy, fun and memorable. Mare was a kind and generous host for her out of town visitors. She was notorious for helping newcomers/transplants to the San Francisco Bay area. She had a genuine concern and endless support for those who had relocated, and always became part of their "family." Mare's other passion was fine Champagne. Many trips were taken to Napa Valley for tastings. Mare's personality was as bubbly as her favorite beverage! Mare is survived by her husband of 37 years, Dennis R. Preger; children, Kate Uva (Bill) of California, and Shelbie Stewart (Geo) of Chicago; and siblings, Sam Lowe (John Duran) of Colorado, Sister Patricia Allen CSJ of Troy, Edward J. Allen (Mimi Schultz) of Florida, Margaret Allen and Kathleen Allen Chan (late Jones) of San Francisco and Theresa Allen Hansen (Daniel) of Troy. She was the grandmother, "Mappy," of Elena Velez of California, and Jack and Oliver Stewart of Chicago; they were her pride and joy and her "playmates." Mare was the aunt of her beloved niece, Sammie Lowe (Michael McNulty) of Colorado, who she adored; they shared an unbreakable bond and a relationship that she treasured. She was the cousin of the Allen, Hamlin and Yaiser families of Troy. Mare loved life. So many happy memories have been shared by family and lifelong friends, some even from Kindergarten celebrating her life. These precious memories are forever cherished in our hearts. If desired, donations in Mare Allen Preger's name may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph, Development Office, 385 Watervliet Shaker Road, Latham, NY, 12110.





