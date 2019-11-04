Reid-Roberts, Marea B. COLONIE Marea Reid-Roberts, 91, passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019, with her loving family by her side. She lived in Colonie for 60 years. She worked as a librarian and media specialist for 28 years in the South Colonie school district retiring in 1989. She graduated from SUNYA in 1949 and then achieved her master's degree. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma. She was the beloved wife of the late, William J. Reid and the late Francis Roberts. Marea was a member of Pine Grove United Methodist Church. She is survived by one daughter, Karen Bianchard; six grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie on Wednesday, November 6, from 4 to 6 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 7, at 10 a.m. in Pine Grove United Methodist Church. Interment will follow the service in Albany Rural Cemetery, Menands. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Pi State Educational Foundation, 128 Inghams Mills Road, Little Falls, NY, 13365 in Marea's memory. To leave a special message for the family online visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 4, 2019