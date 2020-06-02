Baboulis, Margaret A. ALBANY Margaret A. Baboulis, 88, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020, of natural causes. Born in Brooklyn on March 19, 1932, she was the daughter of the late William and Margaret (Graham) Mayer. Margaret was a good student who attended Catholic school as a child and graduated from Fort Hamilton High School in Brooklyn. Growing up, she enjoyed many happy days at Coney Island and the family's summer lake home. In May of 1953 she married Nicholas Baboulis in Brooklyn and dedicated herself to supporting the family restaurant businesses and raising their two sons, Steve and Keith. Margaret loved arts and crafts, operating a small crafting business in Slingerlands. She will be remembered for her sharp sense of humor, love of family, strength and resilience. In addition to her parents, Margaret was predeceased by her husband Nicholas in 2004; and her brother, William "Billy" Mayer. Survivors include her sons, Stephen (wife Jill) and Keith Baboulis; grandchildren, Laura and Matthew Baboulis; siblings, Lurana and Lourdes Mayer; and several nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank the staff at St. Peter's Nursing and Rehabilitation Center who gave Mom loving care in her last years. A private funeral mass will be celebrated at the Church of St. Pius X in Loudonville followed by interment in Bethlehem Cemetery, Delmar. www.applebeefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 2, 2020.