Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 181 Troy Schenectady Road Watervliet , NY 12189 (518)-272-2824 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM New Comer Cremations & Funerals 181 Troy Schenectady Road Watervliet , NY 12189 Funeral service 12:00 PM New Comer Cremations & Funerals 181 Troy Schenectady Road Watervliet , NY 12189 Obituary

Breininger, Margaret "Peggy" A. COHOES Margaret "Peggy" A. Breininger, 91, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Albany Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. Peggy was born on October 17, 1928, at home in Valley Stream, Long Island, to Frank and Julia Guiney. She was the youngest of five children. She often talked of enjoying long walks she would take with her father when she was young. Peggy was predeceased by her brother Patrick; and sisters, Mary, Betty and Catherine. After graduating from Valley Stream High School in 1946, she went to work for the N.Y. Telephone Co. in New York City. In 1948, Peggy married Edward Breininger and shortly thereafter became a homemaker caring for their four children. They moved to the Colonie area in 1953. Edward passed away on October 23, 1982. Peggy returned to the workforce in 1974 where she worked for the New York State Dept. of Taxation and Finance before retiring in 1994. She enjoyed 25 years of retirement, attending many family get togethers, especially the grandchildren's sporting events. Peggy is survived by her four children, Elizabeth (the late Bob) Salisbury, James Breininger, Patricia (Wayne) Metzger and Michael Breininger. She is also survived by seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 22, at 12 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet. Calling hours will be held prior from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Burial will follow the service in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 38042, Albany, NY, 12203. To leave a special message for the family online, visit







Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.