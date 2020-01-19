Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret A. Ferguson. View Sign Service Information Bowen & Parker Bros Funeral Home 97 Old Loudon Rd Latham , NY 12110 (518)-273-4162 Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM Bowen & Parker Bros Funeral Home 97 Old Loudon Rd Latham , NY 12110 View Map Prayer Service 10:00 AM Bowen & Parker Bros Funeral Home 97 Old Loudon Rd Latham , NY 12110 View Map Interment 12:00 PM Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Ferguson, Margaret A. LATHAM Margaret A. "Peggy" Ferguson, 94, entered eternal life on Sunday, January 5, 2020. Born on January 12, 1925, in Berwyn, Ill. to the late Leland G. and Helen (Dawley) Alford, Peggy was raised in the Chicago suburb of Riverside, Ill. and later Kansas City, Mo. Following high school she attended business school, and the Kansas City Art Institute, graduating in 1944. Peggy was employed by Pratt and Whitney Aircraft during World War II and later by Hallmark Cards. Following her marriage in 1947, she dedicated several years to raising her family before returning to work as an administrative assistant with the N.Y.S. Legislature in Albany from where she retired in 1980 following 20 years of service. Peggy had been a resident of the Latham area since 1955 and prior to that had resided in Thompsonville, Conn., Framingham, Mass., Pittsburg, Pa., Cincinnati, Ohio, and Kansas City, Mo., following her husband's career over the years. Peggy enjoyed painting, primarily using pastels and watercolors as her mediums. She was a long-time member of the Colonie Art League. She had also been a member of A.A.R.P., Colonie Seniors, Home Bureau and was formerly a Girl Scout leader. Peggy attended St. Pius the X Church in Loudonville and subsequently Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Latham where for many years she sang in the choir and served as cantor. Peggy was predeceased by three siblings and her husband, the late Thomas Clifford Ferguson. Mother of Sue Cridland (Brian) of Johnstown, Stephen Ferguson (Carrie) of Staunton, Va., Sharon Ferguson (Burt Rashbaum) of Nederland, Colo. and Scott Ferguson (late Sherri) of Clifton Park; grandmother of Kyle Cridland (Tiffany), Erin Heard (Justin), Carrie Elizabeth Hankes (Scott), John Ferguson (Morgan), Maxfield Rashbaum (Brianna), Tanya Joyes (Daniel), Michael Ferguson and Jessica Ferguson; great-grandmother of Tyler Hill, Andrew Joyes, Liam Cridland, Peyton Cridland, Parker Heard, Tristan Hankes and Abigail Hankes. Peggy is also further survived by great-great-grandson Niko as well as many nieces and nephews. A prayer service will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the Bowen & Parker Bros. Funeral Home, 97 Old Loudon Road, Latham and will be officiated by the Reverend Geoffrey D. Burke. Interment will follow at 12 p.m. in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. Friends are invited to attend and may also visit with Peggy's family on Thursday from 9 until 10 a.m. prior to the service. Those wishing to remember Peggy in a special way may make a donation to the Colonie Art League, P.O. 941, Latham, NY 12110 or the Colonie Senior Service Centers Inc., 6 Winners Circle, Albany NY, 12205. Please visit







