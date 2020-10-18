Joyce, Margaret "Peg" A. ALBANY On October 16, 2020, Margaret "Peg" Kane Joyce, a strong, loving and courageously tough matriarch, passed away peacefully and with dignity in her home surrounded by her loving family. Peg was born in Bergen County, N.J. in 1944 to Gerald and Anne Foley Kane. At the age of eighteen, she moved with her family to Delmar, and began working at New York State Higher Education Corporation. She met and married Harold Joyce in Albany where they raised five children, adopted countless dogs and - with reluctance - a cat or two. She had a deep faith and was a quiet public servant who was the backbone of her family, supporting her husband's career while volunteering at Blessed Sacrament School and Church in service to the religious education program, the youth group, and Parish Council. When her children were grown, she began work at Community Maternity Services in Albany as a day care director and parent educator and at Blessed Sacrament School as an assistant teacher. Peg loved her garden, her dogs, Daisy and Trixie, her music (we can still hear her singing in the kitchen), annual trips to Lake George with her family, Cape Cod with her grandchildren and her seasonal escapes to Florida with her dear friend Pat. Peg's return to the workforce was short-lived because Anna, Frances, Ella, Norah, Nathaniel, Mika, Maeve, Colton and Willow launched her into "retirement" as full-time Grammy. In yet another selfless role, she was a caretaker in support of her children at the start of their careers. She was an avid theater goer, music aficionado and sports fan who never missed a performance or game. Her grandchildren will remember Grammy not only for her frequent and loving hugs but also as their ever-enthusiastic sidekick in all things imagining, dancing, singing, shell-seeking and lightsaber battling. In addition to her parents, Peg was predeceased by her husband Harold; his parents, and many sisters and brothers-in-law who loved her. She is survived by her children, Ray (Cara), Amy (Seth), Maggie, Matthew, Andrew (Jennifer); her nine grandchildren; her siblings, Paul Kane (Jean), Geraldine King (John) and Anne Kane (Jake); sisters in-law, Kathleen Joyce, Veronica Kavanaugh and Michaela Joyce, many adored nieces and nephews, and friends and neighbors from Winthrop Avenue. Peg's family wishes to thank GeGe, Layla, and Eileen for providing such compassionate care during the past few weeks and her spiritual caregivers Father John Bradley and Deacon Gerald Ladouceur. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Peg's family on Tuesday, October 20, from 4 to 7 p.m. at McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Please only enter the funeral home from the rear parking lot doorway; masks and social distancing are required; and 40 visitors at a time will be allowed in the funeral home. Funeral services on Wednesday, October 21, at 10:30 a.m. in Blessed Sacrament Church, 607 Central Ave., Albany where her funeral Mass will be celebrated by Reverend John Bradley, a dear family friend. Please only enter the church from the Hunter Avenue parking lot; masks and social distancing are required; 150 visitors will be allowed in the church for the Mass. Delayed streaming of Peg's funeral Mass is available by visiting YouTube and navigating to Blessed Sacrament Church, Albany. The Rite of Committal will be held in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands immediately following the funeral Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Blessed Sacrament School, 607 Central Ave., Albany, NY, 12206 or to your choice of any local agency or group that provides services to children and families in need. The easiest way to honor Peg, a Blue Star Mother, is to help restore our country's values of service, love, patriotism, equity, morality and decency by casting your vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in November. To leave a message for the family please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com