Leahy, Margaret A. VALATIE Margaret A. Leahy, 79 of Valatie, formerly of Levittown, N.Y. and New Port Richey, Fla, passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019. Born on February 9, 1940, in Queens, she was the daughter of the late Christian O. and Elsa S. (Ciesielski) Schrade. Margaret is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years, Thomas J. Leahy; and four children: Thomas J. (Kathleen) Leahy Jr. of Murphy, N.C., Catherine (Michael Scott) Leahy-Scott of Valatie, Timothy W. Leahy of Guilderland, and Joan (Frank Davis) Leahy Davis of North Greenbush; a brother, John P. (Michele) Schrade of Flemington, N.J.; six grandchildren, Thomas J. (Kayla) Leahy III, Patricia E. (Frank) Paino, Kerri A. Leahy, Christian V. Leahy, Megan E. Scott and Michael T. Scott; and one great-grandson, Frank Paino; as well as several nieces and nephews. Margaret was predeceased by her brother, Robert Schrade. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, in the Church of the Holy Spirit, 667 Columbia Tpke., East Greenbush, with Father Quy Vo and Father Joseph O'Brien concelebrating. Calling hours will be held Friday, November 1, from 4-7 p.m. at Raymond E. Bond Funeral Home, 1015 Kinderhook St., Valatie. Private interment will be scheduled at a later date in the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Rensselaer.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 31, 2019