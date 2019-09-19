Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret A. Leonard. View Sign Service Information Cannon Funeral Home 2020 Central Ave. Albany , NY 12205 (518)-869-1005 Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St Kateri Tekakwitha Parish 1801 Union Street Niskayuna , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Leonard, Margaret A. NISKAYUNA Margaret "Peggy" Brolly Leonard, M.S., R.N.-B.C., F.N.P., of Niskayuna passed away suddenly at Ellis Hospital on September 15, 2019, with her family by her side. Born in Brooklyn on October 25, 1947, she was the cherished and devoted daughter of the late Cornelius and Virginia (Van Riper) Brolly; and the loving sister of John Brolly, as well as the late Annamarie Suarez and James Brolly. She was predeceased by her husband Ronald Leonard, in April 2019. A graduate of St. Vincent's Elementary School, Catherine McAuley High School and Nassau Community College, Peggy earned her bachelor and master degrees as well as post master's certification in family nurse practice from Adelphi University, where she maintained a close association for decades. A nationally recognized leader in healthcare innovation - especially in the field of care management/care coordination - she was vice president for Medicaid, Government and Community Initiatives for M.V.P. Healthcare until her recent retirement and continued to serve the company as a consultant in the area of quality assurance. She also appeared as a spokesperson for M.V.P. in a television ad campaign. For more than 20 years she was a nurse educator at The College of New Rochelle. She also spent a decade as host of the national award-winning radio show Community Nurse on-Call on WHPC. Her leadership extended far beyond her employment. Over the years, she chaired dozens of organizations and efforts. At the time of her death, she was chairwoman of the New York State Board of Nursing, co-chair of New York State Department of Health Workgroup on Health Homes and president of the Case Management Society of America (C.M.S.A.) Foundation. Peggy was also the author of more than 20 books and journal articles on topics such as care management, community health, nursing education, policy and activism. Her great success in developing innovative programs earned her a national reputation in her field of case management and one of only five Lifetime Achievement Awards presented by C.M.S.A. in the 30-year history of the organization. She was the recipient of dozens of additional professional awards as well as the YWCA of Northeastern New York Woman of Achievement Award. Peggy had a large and devoted group of friends from her days at St. Vincent's that gathered regularly, and from Catherine McAuley High School, who all served as a testament to the importance of friendship. Her dedication to the field of nursing yielded another significant group of devoted friends from across the country, including her "Amigos" from M.V.P. Later in life, she moved to Niskayuna where she was befriended by a tightknit group dubbed the Cella Chicks who get together regularly to dine or enjoy the music of singer Colleen Pratt. However, Peggy's greatest love was her family. She was happily married to Ronald for 34 years and together they enjoyed entertaining at the vacation home in Lake Luzerne, travel, music and celebrating their Irish heritage. She was a proud mother. Once she had grandchildren, she was a devoted Grandma and always made herself available to attend Niskayuna Wild Turkeys swim practices, concerts, viewings of The Polar Express or to help rehearse for the latest play audition. She is survived by her children, daughter Niskayuna Town Councilwoman Denise Murphy McGraw (David), and her Emmy Award winning son Harold "Billy" Murphy (Hanne), as well as Elise Leonard, Christine Cook (Irving), and Erica Amruso (Nicholas); grandchildren, National Gold Award Girl Scout, Caroline McGraw, and Piper and Beckham Murphy, as well as Lauren Leonard, Andrew and Eric Hattorff, and Meaganne Taraskas; great-grandchildren, Adelynn Leonard, and Jude and Rowan Ward; brother John Brolly (Jennifer); nephews, Peter Suarez, and Philip "PJ" Brolly; niece Jessica Brolly Jepko (John); and great-nephew and niece, Kyle and Cynthia Jepko. She also had a special bond with her cousins, Loren, John (Christine) and George Malenchek, Linda Crew (Andy), Thomas Brolly (Doreen) and Barbara Brolly Kekkonen (Paul); and, of course, her grand-dogs, Jetes and Mo. The family wants to thank everyone at New York Oncology Hematology, especially Lawrence Garbo, M.D., Randi Daniels, N.P., and Nichole Generalli, St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish, and Jani Kulesa, Susan Savage, Amy Bellcourt, Maureen McGuinness and Mickie Baldwin. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 21, at 10 a.m. in St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish, 1801 Union St., Niskayuna. Interment to follow in the Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Friday, September 20, from 4-8 p.m. at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to The Case Management Society of America Foundation at







Leonard, Margaret A. NISKAYUNA Margaret "Peggy" Brolly Leonard, M.S., R.N.-B.C., F.N.P., of Niskayuna passed away suddenly at Ellis Hospital on September 15, 2019, with her family by her side. Born in Brooklyn on October 25, 1947, she was the cherished and devoted daughter of the late Cornelius and Virginia (Van Riper) Brolly; and the loving sister of John Brolly, as well as the late Annamarie Suarez and James Brolly. She was predeceased by her husband Ronald Leonard, in April 2019. A graduate of St. Vincent's Elementary School, Catherine McAuley High School and Nassau Community College, Peggy earned her bachelor and master degrees as well as post master's certification in family nurse practice from Adelphi University, where she maintained a close association for decades. A nationally recognized leader in healthcare innovation - especially in the field of care management/care coordination - she was vice president for Medicaid, Government and Community Initiatives for M.V.P. Healthcare until her recent retirement and continued to serve the company as a consultant in the area of quality assurance. She also appeared as a spokesperson for M.V.P. in a television ad campaign. For more than 20 years she was a nurse educator at The College of New Rochelle. She also spent a decade as host of the national award-winning radio show Community Nurse on-Call on WHPC. Her leadership extended far beyond her employment. Over the years, she chaired dozens of organizations and efforts. At the time of her death, she was chairwoman of the New York State Board of Nursing, co-chair of New York State Department of Health Workgroup on Health Homes and president of the Case Management Society of America (C.M.S.A.) Foundation. Peggy was also the author of more than 20 books and journal articles on topics such as care management, community health, nursing education, policy and activism. Her great success in developing innovative programs earned her a national reputation in her field of case management and one of only five Lifetime Achievement Awards presented by C.M.S.A. in the 30-year history of the organization. She was the recipient of dozens of additional professional awards as well as the YWCA of Northeastern New York Woman of Achievement Award. Peggy had a large and devoted group of friends from her days at St. Vincent's that gathered regularly, and from Catherine McAuley High School, who all served as a testament to the importance of friendship. Her dedication to the field of nursing yielded another significant group of devoted friends from across the country, including her "Amigos" from M.V.P. Later in life, she moved to Niskayuna where she was befriended by a tightknit group dubbed the Cella Chicks who get together regularly to dine or enjoy the music of singer Colleen Pratt. However, Peggy's greatest love was her family. She was happily married to Ronald for 34 years and together they enjoyed entertaining at the vacation home in Lake Luzerne, travel, music and celebrating their Irish heritage. She was a proud mother. Once she had grandchildren, she was a devoted Grandma and always made herself available to attend Niskayuna Wild Turkeys swim practices, concerts, viewings of The Polar Express or to help rehearse for the latest play audition. She is survived by her children, daughter Niskayuna Town Councilwoman Denise Murphy McGraw (David), and her Emmy Award winning son Harold "Billy" Murphy (Hanne), as well as Elise Leonard, Christine Cook (Irving), and Erica Amruso (Nicholas); grandchildren, National Gold Award Girl Scout, Caroline McGraw, and Piper and Beckham Murphy, as well as Lauren Leonard, Andrew and Eric Hattorff, and Meaganne Taraskas; great-grandchildren, Adelynn Leonard, and Jude and Rowan Ward; brother John Brolly (Jennifer); nephews, Peter Suarez, and Philip "PJ" Brolly; niece Jessica Brolly Jepko (John); and great-nephew and niece, Kyle and Cynthia Jepko. She also had a special bond with her cousins, Loren, John (Christine) and George Malenchek, Linda Crew (Andy), Thomas Brolly (Doreen) and Barbara Brolly Kekkonen (Paul); and, of course, her grand-dogs, Jetes and Mo. The family wants to thank everyone at New York Oncology Hematology, especially Lawrence Garbo, M.D., Randi Daniels, N.P., and Nichole Generalli, St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish, and Jani Kulesa, Susan Savage, Amy Bellcourt, Maureen McGuinness and Mickie Baldwin. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 21, at 10 a.m. in St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish, 1801 Union St., Niskayuna. Interment to follow in the Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Friday, September 20, from 4-8 p.m. at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to The Case Management Society of America Foundation at http://www.cmsafoundation.org Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close