Lynch, Margaret "Peggy" A. COLONIE Margaret "Peggy" A. Lynch, 84 of Colonie, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 7, 2019, in her home with her loving family by her side. Born in Albany on September 26, 1934, Margaret was the daughter of the late Francis and Marguarite (Allen) Schultz. She was the devoted wife of Edward G. Lynch. They were married 66 years. Loving mother of the late Edward Lynch Jr., the late Michael Lynch, Susan (the late Dave) LeMorta, Steven (the late Karen) Lynch, Kathleen (Jim) O'Sullivan, Lori (Shawn)White and Tracey (Dave) Scott.Cherished grandmother of Gina, David and Kristi LeMorta, Michelle Lynch, Stephanie Lynch, Colleen and Kellie O'Sullivan, Jeremy, Griffin and Connor White, Danielle, Kiersten, and the late Amanda Scott.Dearest sister of Pamela Endres. Also survived by nine great-grandchildren; four nieces and two nephews. Margaret was a communicant of St. Clare's Church in Colonie. She was also a proud and active member of the PTA while her children attended school. Margaret enjoyed spending time with her family and reading. Relatives and friends may call from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, February 10, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie, where prayers will be offered at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 11, in the funeral home. Interment will follow the service in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Peter's Hospice (The Community Hospice Foundation), 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 9, 2019