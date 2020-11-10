1/1
Margaret A. McKinley
McKinley, Margaret A. ROCHESTER Margaret A. McKinley (nee O'Brien), 92, passed away on November 6, 2020. Born in Harrogate, England on April 30, 1928, Margaret traveled to St. Louis, Mo., in 1952 as part of an international librarian exchange program. It was while in St. Louis that she met her future husband, Daniel McKinley. Margaret and Dan eventually settled in Guilderland where they raised their family. Margaret was an active volunteer and a staunch supporter of community action, environmental conservation, and women's rights. Hand weaving was a passion of Margaret's and she was a longtime member of the Hudson-Mohawk Weavers' Guild. Margaret became a U.S. citizen in 1971. A strong woman, Margaret survived multiple episodes of cancer. Margaret moved to Rochester in 2013 to be closer to her family. In Rochester, she was a longtime resident at Park Ridge Living Center, Cottage 100, and the family would like to thank the cottage staff for their many years of loving care. Preceded in death by her parents, brother Gerry, and husband, Margaret is survived by her daughter, Kathleen; her son, Paul (Barbara); her grandchildren, Martha, Amy, Daniel, and Sarah; and great-grandchildren, Leo and Sam. Also surviving are Margaret's sisters, Joan Woodward and Kathleen Smith. In keeping with Margaret's wishes, there will be no formal services. Those who wish may make a donation in Margaret's memory with either the American Cancer Society at donate3.cancer.org or with Planned Parenthood at weareplannedparenthood.org. To leave a special message for the family online please visit whiteoakcremation.com


Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 10, 2020.
