O'Toole, Margaret A. EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. Margaret A. O'Toole, 94 of East Longmeadow, Mass.formerly of Delmar, N.Y. passed away peacefully surrounded with the love of her family on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Born in Buffalo, N.Y. on July 18, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Margaret (Castner) Powers. Peg moved from Buffalo to Albany, N.Y. in 3rd grade. She graduated from Vincentian Institute and Mildred Elley Business School and became an executive secretary in the Commissioner's office of the New York State Department of Health. She married the love of her life Daniel F. O'Toole in August of 1950. Peg was an office manager for a veterinary hospital for 15 years, a receptionist at the Beverwyck Retirement Community in Delmar and then before her retirement in 2007 was a customer service representative with the Spotlight Newspaper. She was a Eucharistic Minister for St. Thomas The Apostle Church for many years. She was a member of the H.S.E.D. (decorative painting and stenciling) and was an honorary member at the Hudson Valley Chapter. Peg loved to travel and was an avid bridge player meeting many people who became friends over the years. Peg leaves six loving children, Kathleen Colasurdo of Belchertown, Patricia Caulfield (Robert) of New Hampshire, Daniel O'Toole of South Hadley, Eileen Sorrows (Timothy) of Ohio, Michael O'Toole (Linda) of Pennsylvania, and Timothy O'Toole (Eileen) of New York. She has 14 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; and several nieces; and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband; brother Raymond Powers; son-in-law Charles Colasurdo and daughter-in-law Betsey O'Toole. Her family will receive friends on August 4 from 12 to 1 p.m. with a memorial service at 1 p.m. at the Agawam Funeral Home, 184 Main Street, Agawam, Massachusetts. Burial in New York will be held privately for family only. Donations in Margaret's memory may be made to a .



