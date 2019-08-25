Pecoroni, Margaret A. ALBANY Margaret A. Pecoroni, 68, entered eternal rest on Friday, August 9, 2019, at her residence. She was the daughter of the late John and Anneliese Pecoroni. She is survived by her brother John M. Pecoroni of Silver City, N.M. Marge was born in Margaretville, N.Y. She grew up in Binghamton then moved to Port Jervis and finally to Batavia. She graduated from Batavia High school with honors and was a member of the National Honor Society. She then attended the State University College at Geneseo where she received her degree in elementary education. Marge however decided to work for the The State of New York. She retired from The State of New York after 26 years of service. Marge enjoyed volunteering for the MS Society, Honor Flight and was active with the Beltrone Residents Association. She will be greatly missed by family and friends.



