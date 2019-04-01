Prince, Margaret "Peggy" A. ALBANY Margaret "Peggy" A. Prince, 84, entered into Eternal Life Saturday, March 30, A.D. 2019, at Teresian House with her beloved husband present. Born in Albany, Peggy was the daughter of the late Nicola and Anna Dembrowski Valente. Peggy graduated from Albany High School. She worked for many years as a secretary for Verizon. She enjoyed traveling, puzzles, knitting, and was a wonderful cook. But of all these interests, spending time with her dear family was most important to her. She was the wife for 59 years of Edward 'Ed' G. Prince; beloved mother of Michael C. Prince (Laura), Edward A. Prince (Linda), Mark M. Prince, Lisa A. Gallacchi (Scott), Patrick P. Prince, Nicholas G. Prince, and the late Christopher Prince, who went to the Lord's House in 1995. She was the cherished grandmother of Kristie Lodge, Daniel Prince, David Prince, Vincent Talarico, Michael Talarico, Scott Gallacchi, Timothy Gallacchi, Dana Gallacchi, Lauren Gallacchi, Ashley Rozycki , Kristina Prince and Brianna Stone; she was predeceased by nine brothers and sisters; she is survived by 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces; nephews; and friends. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Teresian House for the wonderful care she received the last seven years of her life. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Peggy's family Wednesday, April 3, 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at Christ Our Light Catholic Church, Loudonville, NY. Her funeral Mass will immediately follow at 11:30 a.m. To leave a special message for the family, light a virtual candle, obtain directions or view other helpful services please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com Those wishing to remember Peggy in a special way may make donations to St. Gabriel's School in Haiti, c/o Christ Our Light Catholic Church, 1 Maria Drive, Loudonville, NY 12211.
Published in Albany Times Union from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2019