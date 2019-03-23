Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret A. Puls. View Sign

Puls, Margaret A. RENSSELAER Margaret "Peggy" A. Puls died unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, in her home. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late John W. and Margaret V. O'Neil Bryant. Peggy worked for SUNY where she was an assistant to the Chancellor for eight years, and later as a long-time teacher and assistant to the Principal for St. Joseph's - St. John's Academy in Rensselaer. Peggy was a longtime communicant of the former St. Joseph's Church in Rensselaer. She was a devout Catholic and very proud of her Irish Heritage. Peggy loved spending time with her family and many friends vacationing on Cape Cod, Hampton Beach, and going on camping trips. She often enjoyed her summers at the Saratoga Race Track or laying by the pool. She is survived by her loving husband of 46 years Denis J. Puls; her children, Amy (Ronald) Riemer of Vernon, Conn. and Chris (Carrie) Puls of Latham; her brother Patrick (Lisa) Bryant of West Sand Lake; and her cherished grandchildren, Ayla, Avery and Ryan Riemer, and Kiera and Kinley Puls. Peggy is also survived by several beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her brother John W. (Mary) Bryant Jr. Funeral from the W.J. Lyons, Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer on Monday at 9:30 a.m. followed by 10:30 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist and St. Joseph Church, 50 Herrick St., Rensselaer, where the liturgy of Christian Burial will be offered. Interment will follow the Mass in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Duell Road, Schuylerville. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the funeral home on Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Peggy Puls to the Circles of Mercy, 11 Washington St., Rensselaer, NY, 12144.







Puls, Margaret A. RENSSELAER Margaret "Peggy" A. Puls died unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, in her home. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late John W. and Margaret V. O'Neil Bryant. Peggy worked for SUNY where she was an assistant to the Chancellor for eight years, and later as a long-time teacher and assistant to the Principal for St. Joseph's - St. John's Academy in Rensselaer. Peggy was a longtime communicant of the former St. Joseph's Church in Rensselaer. She was a devout Catholic and very proud of her Irish Heritage. Peggy loved spending time with her family and many friends vacationing on Cape Cod, Hampton Beach, and going on camping trips. She often enjoyed her summers at the Saratoga Race Track or laying by the pool. She is survived by her loving husband of 46 years Denis J. Puls; her children, Amy (Ronald) Riemer of Vernon, Conn. and Chris (Carrie) Puls of Latham; her brother Patrick (Lisa) Bryant of West Sand Lake; and her cherished grandchildren, Ayla, Avery and Ryan Riemer, and Kiera and Kinley Puls. Peggy is also survived by several beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her brother John W. (Mary) Bryant Jr. Funeral from the W.J. Lyons, Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer on Monday at 9:30 a.m. followed by 10:30 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist and St. Joseph Church, 50 Herrick St., Rensselaer, where the liturgy of Christian Burial will be offered. Interment will follow the Mass in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Duell Road, Schuylerville. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the funeral home on Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Peggy Puls to the Circles of Mercy, 11 Washington St., Rensselaer, NY, 12144. wjlyonsfuneralhome.com Funeral Home W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home

1700 Washington Ave

Rensselaer , NY 12144

(518) 286-3400 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albany Times Union from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close