Ricci, Margaret A. CLIFTON PARK Margaret A. Ricci, 82 of Grissom Drive, entered eternal life on Monday, November 18, 2019, at The Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Born on October 3, 1937, in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Angela Fera Williams. Marge was employed by New York State and the Department of Taxation and Finance. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, bowling, especially her family, friends and grandchildren. Survivors include her loving husband Patrick H. Ricci, whom she married September 25, 1960; her sons, David (Sharon) Ricci, Brian (Lynn) Ricci and John (Kathleen) Ricci; one brother William Williams; two sisters, Florence Williams and Judy (Thomas) Wallace; three grandsons, Brian, Steven and Brendan; three granddaughters, Lynsey, Laura and Sarah; three great-granddaughters, Isabella, Madison and Sophia. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Calling hours to which relatives and friends are invited to attend will be held on Thursday, November 21, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Catricala Funeral Home, 1597 Route 9, Clifton Park. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, November 22, at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Church Crescent, 86 Church Hill Rd., Waterford. Burial will be in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted by the family to the Curtis Funeral Home & Cremation's Inc. 518-669-6528.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 20, 2019