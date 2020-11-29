Sowek, Margaret A. COEYMANS Margaret "Peggy" Sowek, 75, entered eternal life on November 21, 2020, at home with her loving family by her side. Born in Albany, she moved to the Coeymans, Ravena area in 1965. Peggy was the daughter of the late Edward and Margaret McClintock. Peggy retired from New York State service in September of 2010. She was a lifetime member of the Coeymans Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, a charter member of the Albany County Ladies Auxiliary, and member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Firemen's Association of the State of New York. Survivors include her children, Kimberley (J.R.) Driscoll and Kevin (Michelle) Ruso; sisters, Judith (LeRoy) Stoffels and Constance (Paul) Campbell; and her grandgirls, Olivia and Isabella Ruso. Peggy was predeceased by her loving husband, John J. Sowek. Friends may call at the Babcock Funeral Home, Ravena on Monday, November 30, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A graveside service celebrating the life of Peggy and her late husband John, who passed away on August 1, 2020, will immediately follow in Grove Cemetery, Coeymans. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Coeymans Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, P.O. Box 46, Coeymans, NY, 12045.