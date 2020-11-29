1/1
Margaret A. Sowek
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sowek, Margaret A. COEYMANS Margaret "Peggy" Sowek, 75, entered eternal life on November 21, 2020, at home with her loving family by her side. Born in Albany, she moved to the Coeymans, Ravena area in 1965. Peggy was the daughter of the late Edward and Margaret McClintock. Peggy retired from New York State service in September of 2010. She was a lifetime member of the Coeymans Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, a charter member of the Albany County Ladies Auxiliary, and member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Firemen's Association of the State of New York. Survivors include her children, Kimberley (J.R.) Driscoll and Kevin (Michelle) Ruso; sisters, Judith (LeRoy) Stoffels and Constance (Paul) Campbell; and her grandgirls, Olivia and Isabella Ruso. Peggy was predeceased by her loving husband, John J. Sowek. Friends may call at the Babcock Funeral Home, Ravena on Monday, November 30, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A graveside service celebrating the life of Peggy and her late husband John, who passed away on August 1, 2020, will immediately follow in Grove Cemetery, Coeymans. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Coeymans Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, P.O. Box 46, Coeymans, NY, 12045.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Calling hours
10:30 - 12:30 PM
Babcock Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
NOV
30
Graveside service
Grove Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Babcock Funeral Home Inc
19 Pulver Ave
Ravena, NY 12143
(518) 756-8333
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved