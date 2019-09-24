Margaret A. Spiak

Service Information
Wm. Leahy Funeral Home
336 Third Street
Troy, NY
12180
(518)-272-3541
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wm. Leahy Funeral Home
336 Third Street
Troy, NY 12180
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Wm. Leahy Funeral Home
336 Third Street
Troy, NY 12180
Obituary
Spiak, Margaret A. JOHNSONVILLE Margaret A. Spiak, of Johnsonville, N.Y. formerly of Troy, entered into eternal life on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Lee and Alice Cushman Henry and the beloved wife of Philip Spiak. Margaret was a devoted member of the Bloomingrove Reformed Church in North Greenbush. She was a caring and loving wife and mother. In addition to her husband and high school sweetheart, Phil, she is survived by her children, Ellen Myrick and Philip J. Spiak; siblings, Patricia Cusack, James, Raymond and Robert Henry. She is also survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Thursday morning at 10 a.m. in the Wm. Leahy Funeral Home 336 3rd St, Troy with Deacon Charles Wojton officiating, Interment will follow in Eagle Mills Cemetery. Family and friends are invited and may call on Wednesday from 5 7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations in Margaret's memory would be appreciated and may be made to the or the

Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 24, 2019
