Thornton, Margaret A. "Marge" CLIFTON PARK Margaret A. "Marge" Thornton, 83, of the Schuyler Ridge Residential Health Care Center died on Thursday June 27, 2019, at her residence in the loving comfort of her family. She was born on January 27, 1936 in Montreal and was the daughter of the late William and H. Rhoda Railton. She was educated in the Canadian grade school system and was a graduate of Mont Pleasant High School in Schenectady. She was the beloved wife of the late Edmund B. Thornton who died on December 5, 2008. They were married on June 1, 1957. She retired as office manager for Gerardus Jameson, MD in Schenectady where she had worked for more than 30 years. She had a great love for the Adirondack's and spending time at Schroon Lake, east side for over 10 years. She is the devoted mother of Glen M. (Mary Lee) Thornton of Clifton Park, N.Y.; dear sister of Taylor Railton of Naples, Fla. and Donald (Prue) Railton of Gansevoort, N.Y.; cherished grandmother of Kelsey Thornton and Meghan Thornton, both of Clifton Park, N.Y.; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral will be held on Tuesday, July 2, at 10:45 a.m. in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9 Clifton Park, NY 12065. A calling hour will precede the service in the funeral home 9:45-10:45 a.m. Interment will be in the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, NY at 12 p.m. where she will be laid to rest with her husband. Published in Albany Times Union on June 30, 2019