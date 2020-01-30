Washock, Margaret A. SAND LAKE Margaret A. Washock, 71 of Sand Lake, entered into eternal life on Monday, January 27, 2020, in the comfort of her home. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Constantine and Mary Kolwicz Stenowich; and the beloved wife of the late James S. Washock. Mrs. Washock was a retiree of the state of New York, she was an active comunicant of St. Joseph's Church in Troy and an active supporter of the Capital Region Miracle League but mostly she devoted her days in caring for family. Survivors include her children, Eric Washock, Kyle and Ashley Washock and Amy and Greg Spencer; two sisters, Joan Griffith and Irene Snyder; and her beloved grandchildren, Benjamin, Oliver, Rory, Alison, Corey, Alexis, Zachery and Jack. She was predeceased by her siblings, Edmund and Victor Stenowich and Elizabeth Radliff. Margaret is also survived by her brother-in-law Edward Washock and several nieces and nephews. The funeral procession will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday from the Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, 336 3rd St., Troy to St. Joseph's Church where at 9:30 a.m. a funeral Mass will be celebrated. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Family and friends are invited and may call on Friday from 4 - 7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations in Margaret's memory would be appreciated and may be made to the Capital Region Miracle League, 10 McDonald Lane, Rensselaer, NY, 12144.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 30, 2020