Margaret Ann Burgess Turner
Turner, Margaret Ann Burgess GREENSBORO, N.C. Margaret Ann Burgess Turner passed on June 27, 2020, one week shy of her 96th birthday. She was predeceased by her husband John V. Turner; and is survived by her daughters, Lynette (Ron) Prosser of Greensboro, N.C., and Susan (John) Troy of Endicott, N.Y.; and grandsons, Michael (Jennifer) Troy of Columbus, Ohio, Brian (Bethany) Troy of Philadelphia, and Aaron (Sarah) Prosser of Lemoore, Calif. Margaret was born in Troy, was a graduate of Samaritan Nursing School in 1946 and lived in Clifton Park for 30 years before moving to Greensboro, N.C. A memorial service will be determined at a later date. Donations in her memory may be made to the Christ Community Reformed Church, 1010 Route 146, Clifton Park, NY, 12065.


Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 26, 2020.
