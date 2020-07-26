Turner, Margaret Ann Burgess GREENSBORO, N.C. Margaret Ann Burgess Turner passed on June 27, 2020, one week shy of her 96th birthday. She was predeceased by her husband John V. Turner; and is survived by her daughters, Lynette (Ron) Prosser of Greensboro, N.C., and Susan (John) Troy of Endicott, N.Y.; and grandsons, Michael (Jennifer) Troy of Columbus, Ohio, Brian (Bethany) Troy of Philadelphia, and Aaron (Sarah) Prosser of Lemoore, Calif. Margaret was born in Troy, was a graduate of Samaritan Nursing School in 1946 and lived in Clifton Park for 30 years before moving to Greensboro, N.C. A memorial service will be determined at a later date. Donations in her memory may be made to the Christ Community Reformed Church, 1010 Route 146, Clifton Park, NY, 12065.





