Service Information Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc. 490 Delaware Avenue Albany , NY 12809 (518)-463-1594 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc. 490 Delaware Avenue Albany , NY 12809 Funeral Mass 10:30 AM St. Matthew's Church 25 Mountainview Street Voorheesville , NY

Foley, Margaret Ann "Peggy" VOORHEESVILLE Margaret Ann "Peggy" (Allen) Foley, passed away at home on the eve of her 77th birthday, February 11, 2020. Born and educated in Albany, she was the daughter of the late William F. and Marge (Graziano) Allen. Peg was a graduate of Cardinal McCloskey High School in 1960. She retired as a teacher's assistant for Colonie Community Daycare Center in 2008. "Miss Peggy" enjoyed creating the monthly bulletin boards and looked forward to seeing "her kids" each day. She previously was a food service worker for QFM at Bishop Maginn High School and was an operator with New York Telephone Company. Peg was a communicant of St. Matthew's Church in Voorheesville. She will be fondly remembered for her quick smile and friendly demeanor to all she met, also rooting for the underdog, her sincere compliments, an uncanny ability to accept whatever life brought, her unwavering faith, and her great love for her husband, children and grandchildren. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Edward J. Foley Sr.; her children, Lynn Foley (Leslie) of Selkirk, Ed Foley Jr. (Colleen) of East Greenbush, Matt Foley (Carlie) of Voorheesville and Michael Foley (Britt) of Albany; her grandchildren, Liam, Hagen, Carson, Kennedy, Cassidy, and Jayden Foley; sister-in-law Carla Conklin (late Paul); her long-time friend, Philomena Godino; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her brother-in-law, Commander Vincent D. Foley (late Ann). A special thanks to Sue, Michelle, Wendy, Pam and Salan of Hospice and to Lyndsey. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with her family on Thursday, February 13, from 4-7 p.m. in the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc., 490 Delaware Ave., Albany. A funeral Mass for Peg will be celebrated on Friday, February 14, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Matthew's Church, 25 Mountainview Street, Voorheesville. Interment will follow the Mass in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. Those who wish may send memorial contributions to The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208 or Eddy Alzheimer's Services, 421 Columbia St., Bldg. 300, Cohoes, NY, 12047. Online condolences may be offered at







